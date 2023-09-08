Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Boil Water Notice for City of Electra rescinded

The Boil Water Notice has been rescinded for the City of Electra.
The Boil Water Notice has been rescinded for the City of Electra.(KAUZ)
By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELECTRA, Tx. (KSWO) - The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has rescinded the Boil Water Notice for the City of Electra.

According to a press release sent by the City of Electra, the public water system took the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of water back to where it is safe for human consumption.

That same press release states that the public water system provided TCEQ with lab results which shows that the water does not need to be boiled prior to consumption starting Sept. 8, 2023.

The City of Electra entered into a Boil Water Notice on Sept. 6, 2023 after a power failure at Midway Pump caused a water pressure drop.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wreck on SW Sheridan and SW Pecan Road shut down the roadway.
Morning wreck causes roadway to shutdown, multiple injuries
Mugshot of Susen Hunter
New details revealed in Elmer Thomas Park shooting
45-year-old Evan Mcelhaney was arrested on multiple charges after leading authorities on chase.
Fort Cobb man leads authorities on chase after allegedly firing shots at houses while intoxicated
The ABLE Commission worked with Lawton police this week to carry out a series of alcohol...
ABLE works with LPD for compliance checks, arrests 2
LPD identifies victim of Elmer Thomas Park shooting.
Paper trail for Elmer Thomas Park shooting leads to questions of a hit

Latest News

Mt. Scott roadway to temporarily close for repairs.
Mt. Scott Roadway to temporarily close for repairs
Zach Bryan performs during day one at the Windy City Smokeout festival on Thursday, July 13,...
Country music star Zach Bryan says he was arrested and jailed briefly in northeastern Oklahoma
One more day of heat before cold front rolls through Texoma | 9/8 AM
One more day of heat before cold front rolls through Texoma | 9/8 AM
Brandie Buck was arrested after police say she helped a wanted suspect stay away from...
Greer Co. woman arrested for harboring wanted man, authorities say