Boil Water Notice for City of Electra rescinded

ELECTRA, Tx. (KSWO) - The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has rescinded the Boil Water Notice for the City of Electra.

According to a press release sent by the City of Electra, the public water system took the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of water back to where it is safe for human consumption.

That same press release states that the public water system provided TCEQ with lab results which shows that the water does not need to be boiled prior to consumption starting Sept. 8, 2023.

The City of Electra entered into a Boil Water Notice on Sept. 6, 2023 after a power failure at Midway Pump caused a water pressure drop.

