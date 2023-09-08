Concerns over heat lead to kickoff time changes

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The start times for four High School football games have been pushed back due to concerns over the heat.

According to officials, the MacArthur and Lawton High football game has been pushed back an hour to 8 p.m. tonight, Sept. 8, 2023. The Eisenhower and Altus football game along with the Tipton and Central High game has been pushed back to 8 p.m. as well.

Lastly, the Walters and Sayre football game has been pushed back to 7:30 p.m.

