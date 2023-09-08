Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Furry Friend Friday: Shepherd mix

By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Roy Rodrick from Lawton Animal Welfare joined 7News to show off this very cute furry friend.

This Friday’s friend is a 9-weeks-old male Shepherd mix.

The puppy was very reserved and calm during the interview, but Roderick said that he warms up to people quickly.

Lawton Animal Welfare will be at Cops n’ Kids this Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, and they will have some adoptable animals at the event.

To learn more about the happenings at Lawton Animal Welfare, as well as this Friday’s furry friend, watch the interview above.

