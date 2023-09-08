Expert Connections
Greer Co. woman arrested for harboring wanted man, authorities say

Brandie Buck was arrested after police say she helped a wanted suspect stay away from...
Brandie Buck was arrested after police say she helped a wanted suspect stay away from authorities.(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Greer County woman was arrested after police say she helped a wanted suspect stay away from authorities.

Brandie Buck is charged with one count of Harboring a Fugitive from Justice.

According to court documents, she knowingly helped Zachary Somers avoid arrest.

Somers was wanted on several charges, including second-degree burglary and third-degree arson. He reportedly broke into a Granite Home several times in July, stealing several items and setting a bed on fire.

Buck is accused of taking Somers out of town when police were searching for him and denying knowledge of his location when speaking with authorities. The pair were later found staying at a home in Mangum, where they were arrested.

Buck is being held on a $25,000 bond.

