Pet of The Week

Group of servicemembers from Fort Sill rescue woman from crash

A group of service members from Fort Sill are being hailed as heroes after they helped pull a woman from a crash.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A group of service members from Fort Sill are being hailed as heroes after they helped pull a woman from a crash.

The four 2nd Lts. say they were driving home from Fort Sill when the car ahead of them was struck at a red light.

They say they saw the car skid across the road on East Gore near the entrance to the Comanche Nation Casino and roll over until it was upside down in a ditch. That’s when they pulled their own car over and sprang into action, getting the door open and freeing the driver from the wreck.

“This is a profession that we entered in the hopes of helping people one day,” said 2nd Lt. Michael Bonifazio. “This was an event that was unfortunate and unexpected but fortunate in that the woman was okay, the drivers in the other car were okay and we were there to help and play a role in helping everybody around.”

They didn’t take all the credit, saying several people also stopped to lend a hand before emergency crews arrived.

