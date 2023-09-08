Legislation approves food insecurity grant for Oklahoma organizations

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma organizations that address food insecurity, such as food banks, can fill out an interest form for a grant being given by the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.

“Food insecurity is something that we see immediately, but also we know through research and just through policy and best practice there are a lot of social challenges that food insecurity creates,” said department deputy director Austin Marshall.

The grant sums up to $12.5 million, and while it can’t be used for food itself, it can be used for expanding storage or improving food distribution.

“One of the things that was consistently mentioned by a few of the participating organizations was not having the ability to store fresh food for longer than needed, or increasing the need for them to have the ability to store perishable foods in larger numbers and for a longer period of time,” said Marshall.

Marshall added food insecurity is a large issue facing Oklahoma and this grant is a big step forward.

“It’s greatly important,” said Marshall. “You know, there’s abundant research that shows that the consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables is associated with all sorts of positive health outcomes.”

7News reached out to Representative Daniel Pae on the legislation that lead to this grant. In a statement, he said:

“I’ve always been passionate about addressing food insecurity issues in Oklahoma. With this $12.5 million grant program, we have an opportunity to help many of our fellow Oklahomans. I’m grateful that we were able to pass SB 1186 earlier this year to ensure that these funds are distributed.”

Marshall said he hopes this will deepen the relationships between the state and all of the organizations fighting this issue. While raising awareness at the same time.

“You know these are your neighbors, these are folks that you go to church with, that your kids go to school with. They may be your colleagues,” Marshall said. “So as far as awareness goes we are really hoping that as many Oklahomans as possible are going to see this and are going to let us know they’re interested in potentially receiving these dollars.”

The deadline to fill out a grant interest form is October 6.

Organizations wanting to apply can find the form and eligibility requirements on the Oklahoma Human Services website.

