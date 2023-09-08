LPD: Man arrested after detaching gas pump hose, threatening to set someone on fire

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man was arrested in Lawton today, Sept. 8, 2023, on 4th degree arson charges after he sprayed gasoline everywhere and threatened to light it on fire, according to the Lawton Police Department.

The incident took place at Mark’s gas station on the east side of Lawton.

According to the owner of the gas station, the man who was arrested started to make threats against the gas station clerk because the pump had a small leak. This minor incident progressed into the man tearing the gasoline line and in the process spraying fluid on himself. He then claimed that he was going to set someone on fire.

