Mt. Scott roadway to temporarily close for repairs.

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is temporarily closing Mount Scott Roadway to vehicle traffic from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., Monday through Thursday, starting on Sept. 12, 2023.

After 11 a.m. on the scheduled workdays, traffic will be allowed to resume on Mt. Scott Roadway. The reason for the temporary closing is to repair damaged guardrails along the roadway.

During the morning time in which the roadway will be closed to vehicles, pedestrians and bicycle traffic will still be permitted. Officials are asking those pedestrians and bicyclists to exercise caution when maintenance crews are present.

The project is expected to be completed on Oct. 12, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.