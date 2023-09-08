Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Nearly 400 graduate from basic training on Fort Sill

Nearly 400 soldiers are beginning their careers in the US Army Friday after graduating from...
Nearly 400 soldiers are beginning their careers in the US Army Friday after graduating from basic training.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Nearly 400 soldiers are beginning their careers in the US Army Friday after graduating from basic training.

They graduated alongside their fellow soldiers from Charlie Battery, 1st of the 79th Field Artillery and Fox Battery, 1st of the 31st Field Artillery during a ceremony on Fort Sill’s Polo Field.

The soldiers now head to various advanced individual training schools to learn their craft, like artillery, medical, and many more.

A special round of applause goes out to Friday’s honor graduates!

Specialist Alyssa Jamieson of Tampa, Florida graduated with honors from Charlie Battery and from Douglass, Wyoming, Specialist Candace Vollman received honors from Fox Battery.

SPC Alyssa Jamieson and SPC Candace Vollman
SPC Alyssa Jamieson and SPC Candace Vollman(KSWO)

From everyone here in the newsroom, we’re proud of you, and good luck in your journeys.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wreck on SW Sheridan and SW Pecan Road shut down the roadway.
Morning wreck causes roadway to shutdown, multiple injuries
Mugshot of Susen Hunter
New details revealed in Elmer Thomas Park shooting
45-year-old Evan Mcelhaney was arrested on multiple charges after leading authorities on chase.
Fort Cobb man leads authorities on chase after allegedly firing shots at houses while intoxicated
The ABLE Commission worked with Lawton police this week to carry out a series of alcohol...
ABLE works with LPD for compliance checks, arrests 2
LPD identifies victim of Elmer Thomas Park shooting.
Paper trail for Elmer Thomas Park shooting leads to questions of a hit

Latest News

The Oklahoma Department of Human Services
Legislation approves food insecurity grant for Oklahoma organizations
A group of service members from Fort Sill are being hailed as heroes after they helped pull a...
Group of servicemembers from Fort Sill rescue woman from crash
Furry Friend Friday 9/8/23
Furry Friend Friday: Shepherd mix
The Valley View Volunteer Fire Department will host their annual Chili Dinner Fundraiser...
Valley View Volunteer Fire Department ready to host Chili Dinner Fundraiser