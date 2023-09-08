One more day of heat before cold front rolls through Texoma | 9/8 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! This morning temperatures will start the day in the mid-70s. Skies will be partly cloudy during the daytime hours with winds out of the south at 10 to 15 mph. Afternoon highs will climb to 105 degrees for the majority of Texoma. While we should stay dry during the daytime, there is a chance for storms tonight. The most likely areas to see rain will be areas south/east of the I-44 corridor. These storms do pose a marginal severe weather risk with 60 mph winds and quarter-sized hail possible. These storms will start around 5pm and remain a risk to the area until 11pm.

A cold front will move through the area late tonight and the cooldown will begin. Tomorrow high temperatures will reach the upper 90s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the east during the day at 5 to 15 mph. Sunday temperatures will drop with afternoon highs in the low 90s. While we should stay dry during the day on Sunday, scattered showers and storms will return to the area at night.

Texoma will experience widespread showers and storms Monday and Tuesday of next week. This rain is expected to bring at least 1 inch of rain to everyone in the area, and some areas will get up to 2 inches of rain. This will go a long way in helping drought conditions here in Texoma. Temperatures will also continue to drop as we will have afternoon highs in the 80s starting on Monday.

The end of next week is more of a toss up on if rain will continue or not. Some models have scattered rain going through the end of the week, while other models keep us dry after Wednesday. We will get a clearer picture as we move closer to next week, and we will be sure to keep you guys updated.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.