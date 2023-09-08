Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Texoma Gives’ ‘Giving Day 2023′ sees donations to 22 non-profits in Southwest Oklahoma

Texoma
Thursday marked Texoma Gives’ “Giving Day 2023,” an all-day fundraising event aimed at bringing communities together to raise awareness for local organizations.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Thursday marked Texoma Gives’ “Giving Day 2023,” an all-day fundraising event aimed at bringing communities together to raise awareness for local organizations.

Thursday, the 16-hour online giving day event put a spotlight on over 235 nonprofit organizations. This year, 22 of those worthy organizations are in Southwest Oklahoma.

The organizations included those such as Stephens County Humane Society, Lawton AMBUCS, Valley View Volunteer Fire Dept. and Big Pasture Education Foundation.

Today marked Texoma Gives' "Giving Day 2023," an all-day fundraising event aimed at bringing...
Today marked Texoma Gives' "Giving Day 2023," an all-day fundraising event aimed at bringing communities together to raise awareness for local organizations(KSWO)

You can see the amounts the organizations were given and just how generous the Texoma community has been, above.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD has released the name of the person who was shot and killed on Sept. 4, 2023.
Identity of Elmer Thomas Park shooting victim released
A wreck on SW Sheridan and SW Pecan Road shut down the roadway.
Morning wreck causes roadway to shutdown, multiple injuries
The body was found in Jefferson County off of Highway 81, north of Terral.
Suspicious death led to closing of Highway 81 lanes
Both north and southbound lanes of Highway 81, north of Terral and south of Ryan, are closed...
Parts of Highway 81 closed due to investigation, large police presence reported
Emotions were high in Comanche Tuesday evening, as the city council heard from families...
Emotions tense as citizens of Comanche confront city council in Tuesday meeting

Latest News

Brandie Buck was arrested after police say she helped a wanted suspect stay away from...
Greer Co. woman arrested for harboring wanted man, authorities say
Lady Panthers advance in Sterling Tournament
Lookeba-Sickles blanks Wilson 5-0
John Moore of Anadarko is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly broke into a home...
Anadarko man breaks into home, points gun at residents and threatens to kill them, authorities say
Floor plan for Ag building remodel for Navajo Public Schools if the proposal is passed.
Navajo Public Schools propose bond for Ag building remodel