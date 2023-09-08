Texoma Gives’ ‘Giving Day 2023′ sees donations to 22 non-profits in Southwest Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Thursday marked Texoma Gives’ “Giving Day 2023,” an all-day fundraising event aimed at bringing communities together to raise awareness for local organizations.

Thursday, the 16-hour online giving day event put a spotlight on over 235 nonprofit organizations. This year, 22 of those worthy organizations are in Southwest Oklahoma.

The organizations included those such as Stephens County Humane Society, Lawton AMBUCS, Valley View Volunteer Fire Dept. and Big Pasture Education Foundation.

