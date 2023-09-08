Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Valley View Volunteer Fire Department ready to host Chili Dinner Fundraiser

The Valley View Volunteer Fire Department will host their annual Chili Dinner Fundraiser...
The Valley View Volunteer Fire Department will host their annual Chili Dinner Fundraiser Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Valley View Volunteer Fire Department will have its annual Chili Dinner Fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

The fundraiser will be held at 6362 NE Cache Road in Lawton from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help fund the department and its firefighters. There will be a raffle for prizes including a trip to Branson, Missouri and a Pit Boss smoker.

You can contact a firefighter for tickets by visiting their website here or by calling 580-351-7597.

