Valley View Volunteer Fire Department ready to host Chili Dinner Fundraiser

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Valley View Volunteer Fire Department will have its annual Chili Dinner Fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

The fundraiser will be held at 6362 NE Cache Road in Lawton from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help fund the department and its firefighters. There will be a raffle for prizes including a trip to Branson, Missouri and a Pit Boss smoker.

You can contact a firefighter for tickets by visiting their website here or by calling 580-351-7597.

