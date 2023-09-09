Expert Connections
Apple expected to make significant change to latest iPhone

Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 15 in just a few days, and it’s widely expected to be a USB-C...
Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 15 in just a few days, and it's widely expected to be a USB-C charging port.(APPLE via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(CNN) - The new iPhone is expected to have one significant change when it is unveiled next week.

The iPhone 15 is rumored to ditch Apple’s lightning charger in favor of USB-C charging.

This could help streamline the charging process across various devices and brands.

The expected move comes less than a year after the European Union voted to approve legislation to require smartphones and other devices to support USB-C charging by 2024.

The company has previously switched its MacBooks and iPads to USB-C charging.

However, it is still unclear if the shift to USB-C will happen for all new iPhone 15 models or only for the Pro devices.

The iPhone 15 is expected to be unveiled at a launch event at Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California on Tuesday.

