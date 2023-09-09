Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Cache animal shelter looks to avoid full capacity

15 to 20 animals, including both cats and dogs, are still looking for their forever homes.
By Destany Fuller
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - The Cache Animal Shelter is close to being at full capacity, and is looking for help from the community to clear some of its kennels.

One official said the shelter has seen an influx of animals for a lot of reasons, including animal surrenders and stray pets.

Animal Control Officer Kaylee Carrion said they’re now left with only 5 or 6 empty kennels. She added 15 to 20 animals, including both cats and dogs, are still looking for their forever homes.

Carrion spoke about why it’s important to keep their numbers as low as possible.

”If we can get these guys in forever solid supportive homes, that keeps down things like viruses, diseases that spread pretty rapidly,” she said. “It helps us keep our euthanasia list really low, our numbers pretty low and it gives us a good communication and positive environment with the community.”

To help, Carrion said the shelter will also participate in a clear the shelter event. That will happen September 16th for the Tractor Supply Company’s animal appreciation day.

