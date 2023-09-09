Cooler weather is on the way! | 9/8PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - While there were a handful of severe storms today, that threat is nearly over with as a line of thunderstorms will shift south heading into the night. We’ll see mostly clear skies heading into Saturday morning with temperatures in the low 70s by daybreak.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s. North to east winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the low 20s. Clouds start to roll in Saturday night with dry conditions heading into Sunday morning.

Mostly cloudy for Sunday and highs falling into the low 90s. Southeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Wind gusts in the mid 20s. Rain chance begin to increase especially for areas west of I-35. Scattered thunderstorms are possible and there could be a chance for severe storms but the threat appears to be low. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

Widespread, measurable rainfall with cooler-than-average high temperatures is the forecast for Monday. Highs will only climb into the upper 80s with east winds at 10 to 15mph. It’s likely that a majority of the area will see rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall could lead to some minor flooding but where the heaviest of rain bands set up is what is in question.

Cooler temperatures and multiple rounds of rain showers remains in the forecast Tuesday. The cloud cover and rain showers will drop highs into the upper 70s by the afternoon with morning temperatures in the low 60s.

This will be the coolest weather across the area in about 3 months (mid-June).

Have a great weekend! -LW

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.