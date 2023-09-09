Dry conditions today, but widespread rain returns next week | 9/9 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! This morning temperatures will start in the mid-70s across the area. Skies during the day will be mostly sunny with east winds at 10 to 15 mph. With a cold front moving through the area last night, afternoon highs will only reach the 90s across the area.

Sunday rain chances will return to the area. Morning showers are possible tomorrow, but most will remain dry. Conditions will dry during the day with afternoon highs dropping into the low 90s. Widespread rain returns to the area tomorrow night. While the timing is still up in the air, these showers/storms could start as early as 8 pm. There will be a low risk for severe weather with this system with damaging winds and hail being the primary hazards. This rain will carry into Monday as another cold front pushes through the area.

Monday will have on-and-off showers and storms will happen throughout the day. This will continue to be widespread, so it will be much needed rainfall to help drought conditions in the area. Afternoon highs will continue to drop and will only reach the upper 80s. On and off rain chances will continue into Tuesday with afternoon highs dropping into the upper 70s.

Rain will continue to stay in the forecast from Wednesday through Friday, but the exact timing and details are still up in the air. We will be sure to keep you updated as we get closer to the end of next week. Temperatures at the end of the week will continue to have highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Have a great Saturday! - Alex Searl

