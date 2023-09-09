Rain and cooler temperatures for the next week | 9/9 PM

Expert Connections
By Alex Searl
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma. Tomorrow morning will start with temperatures in the mid-60s. Skies will begin the day mostly sunny, but cloud coverage will return in the afternoon. High temperatures tomorrow will reach the mid-90s. Isolated chances for rain are possible during the day, but most will remain dry.

Widespread rain will return tomorrow night and will continue throughout the week. It will be on and off rain for everyone in the area, but I expect all parts of Texoma to get measurable rain almost every day of the week. In terms of rainfall accumulation, all of Texoma should get at least 1 inch of rain by the end of the week, and some isolated areas may get over 2 inches of rainfall. This will go a long way in helping drought conditions in the area. While the rain will be welcome, storms will be possible during this week’s rainfall. Severe storms will be limited, but I would make sure to keep those weather notifications on just in case.

All this rain is associated with a weather pattern change bringing cooler air into the region. We already had cold front #1 move through to begin the weekend, and cold front #2 moves through early on Monday. Temperatures on Monday will still be about average and reach the upper 80s, but for the remainder of the week we will be sitting in the upper 70s to low 80s for afternoon highs.

Rain chances seem likely to fade as we head into next weekend, but isolated chances for rain will remain possible. We will keep you updated as we move closer.

Have a great Sunday!

