Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Taco Bell employee accused of making purchases with customers’ credit cards

An Ohio Taco Bell employee was arrested after allegedly making fraudulent charges on multiple customers’ credit cards. (Source: WTVG)
By Zain Omair, Blake Pierce and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - A Taco Bell employee in Ohio has been arrested after allegedly making fraudulent charges on multiple customers’ credit cards.

Kristin and Crystal Orwig told WTVG that they regularly visit the Taco Bell on Navarre Avenue. But last week they got more than they ordered after going through the drive-thru.

According to Kristin Orwig, an employee at the restaurant told her that he was having trouble with her card when she was trying to pay for her order.

“I asked him where my card was, and he told me that he needed to swipe it,” Kristin Orwig said.

The couple said they didn’t think too much of it at the time until they checked their accounts a few days later.

They said they noticed more than $700 worth of online charges were suddenly on their account.

And they are still in the process of recovering their funds.

The Oregon Police Department said it got involved after multiple customers reported fraudulent purchases were showing up on their accounts after visiting that Taco Bell location.

According to police, they contacted the employee in question, later identified as Trevell Mosby, and took him into custody.

“My card will never come out of my hand again. You can hand me the machine,” Crystal Orwig said. “I’ll pay for it that way.”

Authorities said Mosby is facing charges that include identity fraud and theft.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responding to the incident at Mark's Gas Station.
LPD: Man arrested after detaching gas pump hose, threatening to set someone on fire
Concerns over heat lead to time changes for kickoff.
Concerns over heat lead to kickoff time changes
Mugshot of Susen Hunter
New details revealed in Elmer Thomas Park shooting
45-year-old Evan Mcelhaney was arrested on multiple charges after leading authorities on chase.
Fort Cobb man leads authorities on chase after allegedly firing shots at houses while intoxicated
Brandie Buck was arrested after police say she helped a wanted suspect stay away from...
Greer Co. woman arrested for harboring wanted man, authorities say

Latest News

A man walks past a damaged wall of the historic Medina of Marrakech, after after an earthquake...
Powerful quake in Morocco kills more than 1,300 people and damages historic buildings in Marrakech
The U.S. Navy at Naval Air Station Oceana is taking action to help save endangered turtles....
Navy takes actions to protect sea turtle nests
The U.S. Navy at Naval Air Station Oceana is taking action to help save endangered turtles....
Navy takes actions to protect sea turtle nests
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes U.S. President Joe Biden upon his arrival at...
Biden, Modi and EU unveil rail and shipping project linking India to Middle East and Europe