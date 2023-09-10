Multiple days with rain showers AND cooler temperatures for the week ahead | 9/10PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Widespread thunderstorms are expected to spread over western counties tonight. Some storms could be severe producing quarter sized hail and wind gusts up to 70mph. The severe threat this evening is expected to stay confined to areas along and west of highway-183.

Tomorrow morning will start in the mid 60s under cloudy skies. Light south winds at 5 to 15mph. Through the afternoon, rain chances will stay scattered to numerous with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. East to north winds at 5 to 15mph.

Tuesday will be even cooler with widespread upper 70s. Northeast winds at 5 to 15mph. High temperatures will stay in the mid 70s from Wednesday through Friday before rising into the low 80s into next weekend. Morning temperatures by the end of the week will drop into the upper 50s.

It’s a good idea to keep the rain gear on standby as multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms, with heavy rain, is in the forecast pretty much all week long. Rain totals through the end of the week will range from 1 to 3 inches with higher amounts locally. Wednesday’s rain chances will stay rather isolated before increasing to widespread through Thursday morning and staying scattered Friday and Saturday.

Dry weather and sunshine is expected for next Sunday.

Have a great week ahead! -LW

