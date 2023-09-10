Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Multiple days with rain showers AND cooler temperatures for the week ahead | 9/10PM

Multiple days with rain showers AND cooler temperatures for the week ahead
By Lexie Walker
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Widespread thunderstorms are expected to spread over western counties tonight. Some storms could be severe producing quarter sized hail and wind gusts up to 70mph. The severe threat this evening is expected to stay confined to areas along and west of highway-183.

Tomorrow morning will start in the mid 60s under cloudy skies. Light south winds at 5 to 15mph. Through the afternoon, rain chances will stay scattered to numerous with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. East to north winds at 5 to 15mph.

Tuesday will be even cooler with widespread upper 70s. Northeast winds at 5 to 15mph. High temperatures will stay in the mid 70s from Wednesday through Friday before rising into the low 80s into next weekend. Morning temperatures by the end of the week will drop into the upper 50s.

It’s a good idea to keep the rain gear on standby as multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms, with heavy rain, is in the forecast pretty much all week long. Rain totals through the end of the week will range from 1 to 3 inches with higher amounts locally. Wednesday’s rain chances will stay rather isolated before increasing to widespread through Thursday morning and staying scattered Friday and Saturday.

Dry weather and sunshine is expected for next Sunday.

Have a great week ahead! -LW

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. NE 120th St. just 1.5 miles north of Fletcher.
Oklahoma City man killed in Comanche County crash
Police responding to the incident at Mark's Gas Station.
LPD: Man arrested after detaching gas pump hose, threatening to set someone on fire
A group of service members from Fort Sill are being hailed as heroes after they helped pull a...
Group of servicemembers from Fort Sill rescue woman from crash
Mugshot of Susen Hunter
New details revealed in Elmer Thomas Park shooting
15 to 20 animals, including both cats and dogs, are still looking for their forever homes.
Cache animal shelter looks to avoid full capacity

Latest News

Say hello to multiple days with rain chances AND cooler weather
Say hello to multiple days with rain chances AND cooler weather | 9/10AM
Rain and cooler temperatures for the next week | 9/9 PM
Dry conditions today, but widespread rain returns next week | 9/9 AM
Dry conditions today, but widespread rain returns next week | 9/9 AM
Cooler weather is on the way!
Cooler weather is on the way! | 9/8PM