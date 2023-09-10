Oklahoma City man killed in Comanche County crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An Oklahoma City man is dead after a two-car crash in Comanche County Saturday morning.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. NE 120th St. just 1.5 miles north of Fletcher.

OHP said 38-year-old Gilbert Crow of Oklahoma City was pronounced dead on scene by authorities. The driver of the second vehicle was uninjured.

The crash caused both the east and west lanes of NE King Rd. to close. They have since reopened.

The cause of that crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.