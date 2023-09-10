Expert Connections
Say hello to multiple days with rain chances AND cooler weather | 9/10AM

Say hello to multiple days with rain chances AND cooler weather
By Lexie Walker
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Sunday! Temperatures will warm into the 90s for the majority of the area for one more day! Our weather pattern will finally shift to cooler temperatures and rainy weather finally breaking the months-long heat wave we’ve been dealing with! Winds today will be out of the southeast at 5 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the upper 20s.

Widespread thunderstorms are expected to spread over western counties tonight. Some storms could be severe producing quarter sized hail and wind gusts up to 70mph. The severe threat later this afternoon is expected to stay confined to areas west of highway-183.

Tomorrow morning will start in the mid 60s under cloudy skies. Light south winds at 5 to 15mph.

Tuesday will be even cooler as highs will only warm into the upper 70s. Northeast winds at 5 to 15mph. High temperatures will stay in the mid 70s from Wednesday through Friday before rising into the low 80s by Saturday. Morning temperatures by the end of the week will drop into the upper 50s.

It’s a good idea to keep the rain gear on standby as multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms, with heavy rain, is in the forecast pretty much all week long. Rain totals through the end of the week will range from 1 to 3 inches with higher amounts locally. Some flooding could occur but it’s expected to be minor right now.

Have a great Sunday! -LW

