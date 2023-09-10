Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Teen shoots man allegedly breaking into his home, police say

Juan Saavedra, 35, is charged with one count of criminal trespass and burglary and one count of...
Juan Saavedra, 35, is charged with one count of criminal trespass and burglary and one count of probation violation, according to online records.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - Police in Arizona say a teenage boy shot a man who was allegedly trying to break into his house.

Officers responded to a Phoenix neighborhood around 10 p.m. Friday, where they found 35-year-old Juan Saavedra, who had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, KPHO reports.

Detectives investigating the shooting learned Saavedra allegedly tried to break into a home in the area. He doesn’t live there or have any other connection to the home.

A mother and her teenage son, who live in the home, confronted Saavedra as he was allegedly breaking a window and hitting the door. The teen reportedly shot the suspect.

Police say the teen and his mother are safe.

Saavedra is charged with one count of criminal trespass and burglary and one count of probation violation, according to online records.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responding to the incident at Mark's Gas Station.
LPD: Man arrested after detaching gas pump hose, threatening to set someone on fire
Mugshot of Susen Hunter
New details revealed in Elmer Thomas Park shooting
Concerns over heat lead to time changes for kickoff.
Concerns over heat lead to kickoff time changes
45-year-old Evan Mcelhaney was arrested on multiple charges after leading authorities on chase.
Fort Cobb man leads authorities on chase after allegedly firing shots at houses while intoxicated
Brandie Buck was arrested after police say she helped a wanted suspect stay away from...
Greer Co. woman arrested for harboring wanted man, authorities say

Latest News

The crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. NE 120th St. just 1.5 miles north of Fletcher.
Oklahoma City man killed in Comanche County crash
Coco Gauff, of the United States, reacts during a match against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus,...
Coco Gauff wins the US Open for her first Grand Slam title at age 19 by defeating Aryna Sabalenka
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis apologize for ‘pain’ their letters on behalf of Danny Masterson caused
A man walks past a damaged wall of the historic Medina of Marrakech, after after an earthquake...
Powerful quake in Morocco kills more than 2,000 people and damages historic buildings in Marrakech