Chisholm Trail Heritage Center offering programs to develop childrens’ skills

The Chisholm Trail Heritage Center’s family-focused art program is giving young area kids some hands-on art experience.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
The “Cowpokes and Brushstrokes” and “Wranglers” programs let kids participate in several different sessions in a variety of activities that help them develop their social and artistic skills.

The program is aimed at kids ages two to four along with their parents or guardians.

“We have families attending cowpokes and wranglers from the surrounding area, even coming over from Fort Sill,” said Edie Stewart, Educational Instructor for the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center. “So this is not just an activity for families in Duncan, it can be an activity for anyone who wants to take a little drive out of town and have their kiddos participate in a fun art activity.”

The 45-minute sessions are set for each Monday for eight weeks and the cost to attend and discounts can be found by calling 580-252-6692.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

