City of Lawton is going voting Sept. 12, click here for a full list of polling locations

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The official election day for the Lawton City Council races as well as the Ad Valorem Tax extension proposition is tomorrow, Sept. 12, 2023.

There are four candidates running to represent Ward 7 in Lawton City Council, and three candidates running to represent Ward 8 in tomorrow’s election. You can read about those candidates and the Ad Valorem Tax extension proposition here.

A full list of polling locations by precinct is below. You can also find out your polling place by going here.

Precinct 1

FIRST ASSEMBLY OF GOD CHURCH

2201 NW 82 St., Lawton

Precinct 2

FIRST BAPTIST WEST

7302 NW CACHE Rd., Lawton

Precinct 3

COMMUNITY CHURCH

4415 NW Cache Rd., Lawton

Precinct 4

FIRST ASSEMBLY OF GOD CHURCH

2201 NW 82 St., Lawton

Precinct 7

WESTERN HILLS CHURCH OF CHRIST

1108 NW 53rd Lawton

Precinct 8

ST PAUL’S UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

910 NW 38th St., Lawton

Precinct 9

WESTMINSTER PRESBYTERIAN

7110 W Gore Blvd., Lawton 73505

Precinct 11

FAITH BIBLE CHURCH

1402 SW Parkridge Blvd., Lawton

Precinct 13

NORTH SIDE BAPTIST CHURCH

1715 NW Taylor, Lawton

Precinct 15

SALT OF EARTH MINISTRIES

2209 NW 25th St., Lawton

Precinct 17

CALVARY ASSEMBLY OF GOD CHURCH

2402 NW Bell, Lawton

Precinct 19

LIBERTY HEIGHTS CHRISTIAN CHURCH

1802 NW Elm, Lawton

Precinct 20

NAZARENE CHURCH

1404 Arlington, Lawton

Precinct 21

BETHLEHEM BAPTIST CHURCH

608 NW Arlington, Lawton

Precinct 24 (SUB)

FAITH BIBLE CHURCH

1402 SW Parkridge Blvd., Lawton

Precinct 25

OWENS MULTI-PURPOSE CENTER

1305 SW 11TH, Lawton

Precinct 26

IMMANUEL BAPTIST CHURCH

1314 SW 11th, Lawton

Precinct 27

GREAT PLAINS COLISEUM

920 SW Sheridan Rd., Lawton

Precinct 28 (SUB)

GREAT PLAINS COLISEUM

920 SW Sheridan Rd., Lawton

Precinct 30

ABUNDANT LIFE CHRISTIAN CHURCH

509 NW Woodridge Dr., Lawton

Precinct 11

SULLIVAN VILLAGE CHURCH OF CHRIST

531 SE 45TH St. Lawton, OK 73501

Precinct 33

FIRST BAPTIST EAST

3302 SE Lee Blvd. Lawton, OK 73501

Precinct 34

CHURCH OF CHRIST AT PARK LANE

4906 SE Avalon, Lawton

Precinct 35

MEERS COMMUNITY BLDG.

26228 ST Hwy 115, Lawton (Meers)

Precinct 36

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH MEDICINE PARK

51 E Lake Dr., Medicine Park

Precinct 37

PARADISE VALLEY BAPTIST CHURCH

4674 NW Meers Porter Hill Rd.,

Precinct 38

CROSSROADS BAPTIST CHURCH

11423 NE 75th, Elgin, OK 73538

Precinct 39

FLETCHER COMMUNITY CENTER

504 W Cole, Fletcher

Precinct 40

LADY’S TOWN & COUNTRY

220 W Main, Sterling

Precinct 41

INDIAHOMA SR. CITIZENS ROOM

900 Post Oak Plaza, Indiahoma

Precinct 42

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH

401 West E Ave., Cache

Precinct 43

FLOWER MOUND SCHOOL

2901 SE Flower Mound Rd., Lawton

Precinct 44

LETITIA BAPTIST CHURCH

2606 OK-65 Lawton

Precinct 45

WESLEY CHAPEL CHURCH

12604 SW Woodlawn Rd., Lawton

Precinct 46

CHATTANOOGA CIVIC CENTER

305 3 St., Chattanooga

Precinct 48

GERONIMO CITY HALL

100 Main St., Geronimo

Precinct 49

LETITIA BAPTIST CHURCH

2606 OK-65, Lawton

Precinct 50

HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC CHURCH

1010 NW 82nd St., Lawton

Precinct 51

CASTLE INN & SUITES

2202 US-277 Lawton

Precinct 52

ABUNDANT LIFE CHRISTIAN CHURCH

509 NW Woodridge Dr., Lawton

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.