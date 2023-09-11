City of Lawton is going voting Sept. 12, click here for a full list of polling locations
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The official election day for the Lawton City Council races as well as the Ad Valorem Tax extension proposition is tomorrow, Sept. 12, 2023.
There are four candidates running to represent Ward 7 in Lawton City Council, and three candidates running to represent Ward 8 in tomorrow’s election. You can read about those candidates and the Ad Valorem Tax extension proposition here.
A full list of polling locations by precinct is below. You can also find out your polling place by going here.
Precinct 1
FIRST ASSEMBLY OF GOD CHURCH
2201 NW 82 St., Lawton
Precinct 2
FIRST BAPTIST WEST
7302 NW CACHE Rd., Lawton
Precinct 3
COMMUNITY CHURCH
4415 NW Cache Rd., Lawton
Precinct 4
FIRST ASSEMBLY OF GOD CHURCH
2201 NW 82 St., Lawton
Precinct 7
WESTERN HILLS CHURCH OF CHRIST
1108 NW 53rd Lawton
Precinct 8
ST PAUL’S UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
910 NW 38th St., Lawton
Precinct 9
WESTMINSTER PRESBYTERIAN
7110 W Gore Blvd., Lawton 73505
Precinct 11
FAITH BIBLE CHURCH
1402 SW Parkridge Blvd., Lawton
Precinct 13
NORTH SIDE BAPTIST CHURCH
1715 NW Taylor, Lawton
Precinct 15
SALT OF EARTH MINISTRIES
2209 NW 25th St., Lawton
Precinct 17
CALVARY ASSEMBLY OF GOD CHURCH
2402 NW Bell, Lawton
Precinct 19
LIBERTY HEIGHTS CHRISTIAN CHURCH
1802 NW Elm, Lawton
Precinct 20
NAZARENE CHURCH
1404 Arlington, Lawton
Precinct 21
BETHLEHEM BAPTIST CHURCH
608 NW Arlington, Lawton
Precinct 24 (SUB)
FAITH BIBLE CHURCH
1402 SW Parkridge Blvd., Lawton
Precinct 25
OWENS MULTI-PURPOSE CENTER
1305 SW 11TH, Lawton
Precinct 26
IMMANUEL BAPTIST CHURCH
1314 SW 11th, Lawton
Precinct 27
GREAT PLAINS COLISEUM
920 SW Sheridan Rd., Lawton
Precinct 28 (SUB)
GREAT PLAINS COLISEUM
920 SW Sheridan Rd., Lawton
Precinct 30
ABUNDANT LIFE CHRISTIAN CHURCH
509 NW Woodridge Dr., Lawton
Precinct 11
SULLIVAN VILLAGE CHURCH OF CHRIST
531 SE 45TH St. Lawton, OK 73501
Precinct 33
FIRST BAPTIST EAST
3302 SE Lee Blvd. Lawton, OK 73501
Precinct 34
CHURCH OF CHRIST AT PARK LANE
4906 SE Avalon, Lawton
Precinct 35
MEERS COMMUNITY BLDG.
26228 ST Hwy 115, Lawton (Meers)
Precinct 36
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH MEDICINE PARK
51 E Lake Dr., Medicine Park
Precinct 37
PARADISE VALLEY BAPTIST CHURCH
4674 NW Meers Porter Hill Rd.,
Precinct 38
CROSSROADS BAPTIST CHURCH
11423 NE 75th, Elgin, OK 73538
Precinct 39
FLETCHER COMMUNITY CENTER
504 W Cole, Fletcher
Precinct 40
LADY’S TOWN & COUNTRY
220 W Main, Sterling
Precinct 41
INDIAHOMA SR. CITIZENS ROOM
900 Post Oak Plaza, Indiahoma
Precinct 42
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH
401 West E Ave., Cache
Precinct 43
FLOWER MOUND SCHOOL
2901 SE Flower Mound Rd., Lawton
Precinct 44
LETITIA BAPTIST CHURCH
2606 OK-65 Lawton
Precinct 45
WESLEY CHAPEL CHURCH
12604 SW Woodlawn Rd., Lawton
Precinct 46
CHATTANOOGA CIVIC CENTER
305 3 St., Chattanooga
Precinct 48
GERONIMO CITY HALL
100 Main St., Geronimo
Precinct 49
LETITIA BAPTIST CHURCH
2606 OK-65, Lawton
Precinct 50
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC CHURCH
1010 NW 82nd St., Lawton
Precinct 51
CASTLE INN & SUITES
2202 US-277 Lawton
Precinct 52
ABUNDANT LIFE CHRISTIAN CHURCH
509 NW Woodridge Dr., Lawton
