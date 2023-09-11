Expert Connections
Firefighters and officer participate in Memorial Stair Climb in Oklahoma City

As we honor the lives we lost on this tragic day of 9/11, Lawton Fire department participated in a stair climb that took place in Oklahoma City.
By Anthony Winn
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -As we honor the lives we lost on this tragic day of 9/11. Lawton Fire Department participated in a stair climb that took place in Oklahoma City.

Firefighters from different stations within Lawton attended the stair climb. Saturday in Oklahoma city Lawton firefighters and police officers gathered to honor the men and women we lost at the tragic 9/11 event that took place in 2001. They all honored the victims by doing the stair climb event. Here all parties involved were able to climb flights of stairs and reflect back on the sacrifices made by first responders.

William Maxon Lawton Police Sargent said, “For me I say humbling because I did not know the guy that I was climbing for at all but that didn’t matter to me I was doing it because he gave his life doing what he did so I’m paying my respects to him.”

Maxon also told me that this was his first time participating in the climb but says this will be a tradition.

