H.C. King Center to resume normal business hours

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton’s H.C. King Center is going to resume their normal business hours of 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. starting Sept. 12, 2023.

The H.C. King Center had to temporarily adjust their hours to combat the heat after their air conditioning unit failed.

The center was able to create a comfortable environment through a temporary fix of their air conditioning unit, according to a public service announcement.

The center is still awaiting more permanent replacement parts for the unit which they say are expected to arrive in the next few weeks.

