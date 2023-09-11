Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

H.C. King Center to resume normal business hours

H.C. King Center will resume their normal hours starting Sept. 12, 2023.
H.C. King Center will resume their normal hours starting Sept. 12, 2023.(KSWO)
By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton’s H.C. King Center is going to resume their normal business hours of 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. starting Sept. 12, 2023.

The H.C. King Center had to temporarily adjust their hours to combat the heat after their air conditioning unit failed.

The center was able to create a comfortable environment through a temporary fix of their air conditioning unit, according to a public service announcement.

The center is still awaiting more permanent replacement parts for the unit which they say are expected to arrive in the next few weeks.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. NE 120th St. just 1.5 miles north of Fletcher.
Oklahoma City man killed in Comanche County crash
Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash. According to OHP her seatbelt was...
Oklahoma City woman killed in Caddo County crash
15 to 20 animals, including both cats and dogs, are still looking for their forever homes.
Cache animal shelter looks to avoid full capacity
Mugshot of Susen Hunter
New details revealed in Elmer Thomas Park shooting
A group of service members from Fort Sill are being hailed as heroes after they helped pull a...
Group of servicemembers from Fort Sill rescue woman from crash

Latest News

Lawton City Council Elections and the Ad Valorem Tax extension proposition is tomorrow, Sept....
City of Lawton is going voting Sept. 12, click here for a full list of polling locations
Apache woman arrested for embezzlement.
One arrested after investigation into Apache missing public funds
Kiowa Tribe renovating elder homes
Kiowa Tribe renovating elder homes
Rain will be on and off throughout the week | 9/11 AM
Rain will be on and off throughout the week | 9/11 AM