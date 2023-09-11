Monday with the Mayor: Lawton Mayor Stan Booker discusses ‘True North’ statement

Expert Connections
Lawton Mayor, Stan Booker, joined 7News to discuss the current happenings in the City of Lawton.
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Mayor, Stan Booker, joined 7News to discuss the current happenings in the City of Lawton.

The “True North” statement has been adopted by the City of Lawton to state that the city exists to serve the citizens. A big part of the statement aims to keep the city transparent on issues for the citizens. The city hopes to have better relationships with citizens through transparency in money spent by the city, actions taken, and other government issues.

A bank is donating $20,000 to the Lawton Police Department to go towards crime prevention within Lawton.

LPD funeral police escort services will be adjusting policies to use off-duty police officers that will come with a charge, based on what other cities are doing.

At the State of the City Luncheon, Mayor Booker discussed the possibility of an indoor park at the Central Plaza. The park would include indoor ziplines for children, other play areas, as well as serve as a way to escape the harsh elements.

