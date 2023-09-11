Oklahoma City woman killed in Caddo County crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One woman is dead after a single-car crash in Caddo County Saturday night.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, that crash happened around 10:45p.m. on US 281, only half a mile north of Anadarko.

35-year-old Billie Butler of Oklahoma City was found dead on the scene by authorities. OHP said her seatbelt was not in use at the time.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

