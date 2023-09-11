Expert Connections
One arrested after investigation into Apache missing public funds

Apache woman arrested for embezzlement.
Apache woman arrested for embezzlement.(MGN)
By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
APACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - Kelly Lunsford of Apache was arrested on two counts of embezzlement charges. The arrest took place on Sept. 8, 2023, according to court documents.

This arrest comes after a routine internal audit, which took place July 27, 2023, showed the Town of Apache was missing public funds. A joint criminal investigation took place between APD and OSBI after it was discovered the funds were missing.

Apache Mayor Woods told 7News on Aug. 8, 2023, that the amount missing was less than $500 and two employees were under investigation.

Lunsford is accused of taking nearly 400 dollars from the town of Apache for her own personal use while she was employed by the town in city hall, according to court documents.

Lunsford was later released on $2,500 bail.

She faces 2 years in prison and up to $2,000 in fines.

