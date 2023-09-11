Rain will be on and off throughout the week | 9/11 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! It is going to be a wet week ahead, and this morning is no exception. Scattered showers and storms are ongoing across the area this morning, but will push eastward by late morning. More pop-up showers and storms will continue to come and go throughout the afternoon and evening hours, so I would keep an umbrella handy at all points of the day. Storms have the potential to become severe in the late afternoon/early evening hours with 60 mph winds and quarter sized hail as the main hazards, but most of the severe activity should stay south of the Red River. Temperatures today will be much cooler than they were yesterday with afternoon highs only reaching the low 80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday isolated to scattered showers will remain possible on both days, but it will not be a washout. Temperatures will continue to cool as both the day’s afternoon highs will only reach the upper 70s.

Thursday will be the other day to watch out for widespread rain. I expect the majority of Texoma will get measurable rain on Thursday. Temperatures will continue to remain on the cooler side staying in the 70s.

Heading into the weekend, we will start to see rain chances fade and sunshine should return to the area. Friday and Saturday still have isolated chances for rain, but Sunday will be completely dry.

Have a great week!

