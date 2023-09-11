Storms again early tonight with isolated rain coverage for Tuesday and Wednesday | 9/11PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Similar to what we saw happen yesterday, some areas across Texoma such as our far southwestern counties of that includes Baylor, Foard, King, and Knox counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 11 tonight. Storms are capable of producing quarter sized hail and up to 60mph wind gusts plus heavy rain, thunder and lightning. Rainfall may be heavy at time but flooding concerns are not favorable at this time. While the severe threat will stay confined southwest, many locations will see numerous showers heading into Tuesday morning.

You may need the rain gear walking out the door tomorrow morning but rain coverage is expected to become very isolated throughout the day. Skies will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures only rising into upper 70s for all locations. Northeast winds at 5 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 20s.

Wednesday will be a copy and paste of Tuesday: mostly cloudy skies, isolated rain and thunderstorm chances, light north to east winds at 5 to 15mph, with highs in the upper 70s.

Rain coverage will increase Wednesday night into Thursday with higher and the best chance for rain chances lingering during the day on Thursday. High temperatures will fall into the mid 70s by the afternoon with morning temperatures around 60°. South to east winds at 5 to 15mph.

Additional rain chances continue through Friday and Saturday with coverage staying rather scattered. High temperatures starting the weekend will start in the mid 70s, then warm into the low 80s. Winds will remain light at 5 to 15mph.

We’ll see sunshine, no rain and a light south wind for next Sunday with high temperatures climbing back into the upper 80s.

Morning temperatures will stay in the upper 50s to low 60s. As the chance for heavy rain stays in the forecast, localized flooding could become a concern as rain totals add up.

