Pet of The Week

Temple Public Schools welcomes resource officers

The added security measure was made possible through $92,000 in grant funding.
By Destany Fuller
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Okla. (KSWO) - Temple Public Schools welcomed school resource officers to its campuses this year.

”I feel like we have on site security, so in a matter of seconds he can be there if we ever needed him in an emergency,” said Temple High School Principal, Erica Hill.

It was all made possible through grant funding.

”$92,000 thousand a year,” said Temple Superintendent Randy Batt. “And that money can be used on ways to increase security at our schools. So what we decided was our first priority would be a resource officer.”

Batt said the district was required to collaborate with a law enforcement agency as a condition of the grant, which started their partnership with the Cotton County Sheriff’s office. It will last for three years.

”The resource officer was one thing we thought ‘well this grant’s good for three years we hope the legislature renews that for three years and gives us an opportunity to have a resource officer.’ Not just looking for negative events, but also as a positive influence on our students,” he added.

Rusty Fraze spoke to the importance of the added measure of law enforcement on campus, but said it’s equally important for forming connections.

”It gives law enforcement the opportunity to get into the schools to forge relationships with children at an early age, so that way it prevents them from being scared of us, or apprehensive to talk to us,” he said.

While his job is to make sure that all campuses in the district are safe, he said it’s not a job he takes lightly.

”It’s a great responsibility to be entrusted with the kids,” Fraze said. “Hopefully it provides comfort for parents knowing that someone’s there to take care of the kids.”

Superintendent Batt added the district plans to use the remaining money to make other safety improvement to the schools, like upgrading windows and other safety features.

