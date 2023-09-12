Additional rainfall through Saturday | 9/12PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Areas of light rain showers/drizzle/mist will continue overnight. Morning temperatures will be in the low 60s under light northeast winds. Some areas may experience reduced visibility with areas of patchy fog, so keep that in mind when walking out the door. As the day goes on we’ll see more clouds than sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. North to east winds at 5 to 15mph. Rain chances are expected to stay isolated (around 20 percent) for southwest Oklahoma counties and scattered (around 30 percent) for those south of the Red River.

Come tomorrow night, widespread rain chances will start to filter back in to the area. A surface front will start to creep northward from west-central Texas. This feature will create decent rain chances (at least 70 percent) for Texoma by daybreak on Thursday. Heavy rainfall with a few rumbles of thunder stick around all day (it will be a very similar day to Monday). Additional rain totals range between 1-2 inches with some local amounts higher The heavy rain could lead to minor spotting flooding, depending on where the heaviest band sets up. Morning temperatures will be in the mid 60s before rising into the upper 70s and low 80s by the afternoon. Light east winds at 5 to 15mph.

Cooler and somewhat rainy conditions remains on tap for Friday. Off and on, scattered rain showers will continue throughout the day. Highs will be on either side of 80 degrees with light southeast winds.

Precipitation may linger into Saturday but it depends on how quickly a wave of energy lifts through the area. If it’s a bit sluggish, rain chances will stay scattered to numerous until midday. If the system is fast moving, then we’ll stay dry and rain free on Saturday. For now, I left a 20 percent with partly cloudy skies. Highs will climb back into the low to mid 80s for all locations. North winds at 5 to 15mph.

Sunday and the early part of next week will be filled with lots of sunshine and warming temperatures. Mid 80s for Sunday afternoon then climbing into the low 90s by Tuesday of next week. The good news, I’m mostly confident that triple digit heat is done and over with however 90-degree days still remain possible over the next month or so.

Have a great Wednesday! -LW

