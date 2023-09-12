Don’t forget to enjoy Chocolate Milkshake Day

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Get your blenders ready for cool, creamy chocolate-y goodness because today, Sept. 12, 2023, is national chocolate milkshake day!

The first so-called “milkshakes” were alcoholic beverages served in the 1880′s.

Now, the popular drink has taken a turn towards dessert.

Ice cream lovers, chocolate lovers, or anyone with a sweet tooth this is your day to indulge.

Observe by enjoying a chocolate milkshake at your favorite restaurant or whip up one of your own.

Share what you’re having online with the #chocolatemilkshakeday.

