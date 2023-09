FLETCHER, Okla. (KSWO) - The Friends of the Elgin Library will have their annual fundraiser with a book sale on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023 and Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

It’s happening at the Fletcher Fairgrounds.

The group is going to have a coupon good for five free books for children and teens alike.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.