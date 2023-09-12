Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 2

Stopped trains blocking roads cause danger and disruption. “Sextortion” is on the rise and impacting youth. An organization empowers artists with disabilities.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Trains stopping on tracks and blocking roads – sometimes for hours. In some cases, our cameras caught children dangerously crossing stopped trains. We speak to lawmakers and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, pushing for action. Next, “sextortion,” a form of sexual assault, is on the rise and impacting youth across the nation. Plus, an organization empowers artists with disabilities to make and sell their artwork.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apache woman arrested for embezzlement.
One arrested after investigation into Apache missing public funds
Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash. According to OHP her seatbelt was...
Oklahoma City woman killed in Caddo County crash
The crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. NE 120th St. just 1.5 miles north of Fletcher.
Oklahoma City man killed in Comanche County crash
Lawton City Council Elections and the Ad Valorem Tax extension proposition is tomorrow, Sept....
City of Lawton is going voting Sept. 12, click here for a full list of polling locations
An arrest warrant has been filed for two people accused of investing in an illegal marijuana...
Warrant filed for pair in Waurika after allegedly investing in illegal marijuana grow

Latest News

Comanche City Council discusses City Managers position.
Comanche holds special city council meeting to discuss City Manager position
Westwin Elements holds ground breaking ceremony for pilot facility in August 2023.
Cobalt refinery company severs ties with technology provider, goes with in-house engineering team
OSBI confirmed the body found along Highway 81 was Noah Presgrove of Comanche.
OSBI confirms the body found along Hwy 81 was Noah Presgrove
Minimal chances for rain today and tomorrow, but widespread rain returns Thursday | 9/12 AM
Minimal chances for rain today and tomorrow, but widespread rain returns Thursday | 9/12 AM
An arrest warrant has been filed for two people accused of investing in an illegal marijuana...
Warrant filed for pair in Waurika after allegedly investing in illegal marijuana grow