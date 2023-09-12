Expert Connections
Minimal chances for rain today and tomorrow, but widespread rain returns Thursday | 9/12 AM

Mostly cloudy and cooler conditions will stick around for the remainder of the week.
By Alex Searl
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! This morning isolated showers will remain possible, but most should be dry heading out the door. I would still plan on keeping that umbrella handy throughout the day as isolated showers will be possible at any point during the day. Afternoon highs will be below average and only reach the upper 70s. This trend will continue tomorrow with mostly cloudy skies and afternoon highs in the upper 70s. Winds will stay out of the northeast at 5 to 15 mph for the next couple of days.

Thursday will be our second round (and last round) of widespread rain this week. This system will hit the area in the morning and produce over an inch of rain for many in the area. Severe weather is not expected at this time, but some lightning and thunder is possible. Temperatures will only reach the mid-70s.

The weekend will start with some isolated rain chances on Friday and Saturday, but Sunday will remain completely dry. Temperatures will start to warm back up as more sunlight makes it to the surface. Afternoon highs on Sunday will reach the mid-80s, and the upper 80s are expected on Monday of next week.

Have a great Tuesday!

