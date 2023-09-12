OSBI confirms the body found along Hwy 81 was Noah Presgrove

TERRAL, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) confirmed to KSWO 7News that the body found along Highway 81 north of Terral on Sept. 4, 2023 was that of 19-year-old Noah Presgrove of Comanche.

OSBI said they are investigating the Comanche teen’s death as suspicious.

A funeral service was held for Presgrove on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Prior to Comanche’s football game with Marlow on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, fans on both sides wore t-shirts in honor of Presgrove and a prayer was held.

After his body was found, The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office closed parts of Highway 81. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office called in OSBI to investigate.

The day after the discovery of the body, officials confirmed that it was a 19-year-old male body found along Highway 81.

A Go Fund Me page has been made to help the family. So far, more than $18,000 have been raised. The goal for the Go Fund Me is $20,000.

