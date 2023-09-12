Expert Connections
Warrant filed for pair in Waurika after allegedly investing in illegal marijuana grow

An arrest warrant has been filed for two people accused of investing in an illegal marijuana grow out of Waurika.(AP)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An arrest warrant has been filed for two people accused of investing in an illegal marijuana grow out of Waurika.

Thinh Nguyen and Hanliang Cao are each charged with aggravated manufacture and trafficking of illegal drugs.

According to court documents, an FBI agent contacted officials with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics about an illegal grow out of California that they say was connected to a business in Waurika.

Investigators say the business had several inconsistencies in its records, including paperwork showing marijuana plants being transferred to a business that had been closed down for over a year.

A search warrant of the grow reportedly uncovered over 1,000 marijuana plants and more than 1,000 pounds of marijuana flower and trim.

Nguyen and Cao were identified as investors in the operation, and are now wanted for arrest.

