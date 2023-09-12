Sewer line collapse devours Lawton trash truck

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An 18 inch sewer line collapsed today, Sept. 12, 2023, on 14th and Bell, and in the process took a Lawton trash truck with it.

In a post to social media, Lawton city officials say an 18-inch sewer line collapsed underneath a city trash truck at and formed a sinkhole.

By the time our crews got there around 2 p.m., the trash truck had already been moved.

7News spoke with the Superintendent of the Streets Division who says this is the worst sinkhole he’s ever seen in city limits and repairs could take up to 30 days or sooner if weather clears up.

Until then, the road is blocked off to thru traffic.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.