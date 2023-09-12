Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Sister of Lawton man tased in body cam footage addresses city council

The sister of the man seen being tased on body camera footage spoke today before the Lawton...
The sister of the man seen being tased on body camera footage spoke today before the Lawton City Council.(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The sister of the man seen being tased on body camera footage spoke today before the Lawton City Council.

Robert Rodgers’ sister requested information on the Lawton Police Department’s training policies for the use of stun guns.

She also spoke about the trauma the incident caused her brother and the rest of their family.

Last month, LPD released the body cam footage of Rodgers’ arrest. In it, he could be seen running from police before being tased and falling face-forward onto the ground.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSBI confirmed the body found along Highway 81 was Noah Presgrove of Comanche.
OSBI confirms the body found along Hwy 81 was Noah Presgrove
Apache woman arrested for embezzlement.
One arrested after investigation into Apache missing public funds
Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash. According to OHP her seatbelt was...
Oklahoma City woman killed in Caddo County crash
An arrest warrant has been filed for two people accused of investing in an illegal marijuana...
Warrant filed for pair in Waurika after allegedly investing in illegal marijuana grow
The crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. NE 120th St. just 1.5 miles north of Fletcher.
Oklahoma City man killed in Comanche County crash

Latest News

The Elgin Friends of library fundraiser is taking place on Sept. 14 and 15.
Friends of the Elgin Library hosting annual fundraiser and book sale
Trash Truck in Lawton swallows trash truck.
Sewer line collapse devours Lawton trash truck
Additional rainfall through Saturday
Additional rainfall through Saturday | 9/12PM
A sewer line collapse led to huge pot hole in Lawton
Sewer line collapse devours Lawton trash truck