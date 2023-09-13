A burglary in Grady County has woman facing life sentence

GRADY CO., Okla. (KSWO) - Two Grady County women are wanted on charges of burglary.

It’s not the story itself making headlines tonight but the sentencing one of them faces if convicted.

Destiny Johnson and Jessica Commander both face a felony charge of third-degree burglary.

Court documents allege Johnson and Commander broke into a pickup truck parked in front of the Salt Creek Casino and stole a weed-eater from the back with a value of around $200 before taking off.

Investigators used surveillance video from the casino to identify the women.

Johnson faces five years in prison if convicted.

As for Commander, she faces up to life due to being convicted on three prior felony convictions, including burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle.

