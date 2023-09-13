Carnegie man transported to hospital after morning wreck

CARNEGIE, Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck occurred at 9:19 a.m. today, Sept. 13, 2023, on State Highway 58 and County Road 1440, about eight miles south of Carnegie.

A 76-year-old male was transported by Air Evac to a hospital and was admitted with internal injuries.

According to police reports, the driver of the vehicle was northbound on Highway 58 when he departed the roadway and went through a fence before coming to a stop in an embankment.

The cause of the collision and the condition of the driver is under investigation.

