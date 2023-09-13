The cooler temperatures this week will not last past Saturday | 9/13 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! This morning temperatures will start in the mid-60s with mostly cloudy skies. There is a chance for some lower visibility out there in the morning hours from some light fog coverage. This fog will fade as we get later into the day, but mostly cloudy skies will stick around throughout the day. Temperatures will continue to feel like fall with afternoon highs reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s. Scattered showers will be possible this afternoon, but the majority of us will not see any of this rain.

Widespread rain will roll in overnight and go through tomorrow morning. There will be a chance for some lightning and thunder, but severe weather is not expected. This widespread rain will dissipate in the afternoon hours. Temperatures will still stay cool tomorrow and only reach the upper 70s. On and off rain will continue into Friday, but less coverage is expected than Thursday. Temperatures will once again peak in the upper 70s.

Conditions will begin to dry out as we head into the weekend with a 20 percent chance for rain on Saturday morning. Skies will start to clear later in the day on Saturday, and mostly sunny skies are expected on Sunday. All of this sunshine will warm temperatures back up into the mid-80s. This trend will continue going into the beginning of next week with a chance to reach the low 90s by Tuesday.

Have a great Wednesday!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.