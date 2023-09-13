Expert Connections
Councilmember Randy Warren reacts to re-election

Lawton voters took to the polls Tuesday to decide on two City Council seats, and in Ward 8, Randy Warren secured re-election.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton voters took to the polls Tuesday to decide on two City Council seats, and in Ward 8, Randy Warren secured re-election.

Warren will continue to serve the citizens of Ward 8.

This will mark his last term but he says he plans to make the most of the three years he has left with the city council.

His plans for Lawton include areas like youth sports and water attractions and, of course, job growth.

”I always preach jobs because that’s where everything starts. We can’t accomplish anything unless we get more people into Lawton, working,” Warren said. “We share the cost of city government when we have more people and we have more people working.”

While he’s pleased with the results, Warren shared some disappointment with the voter turnout.

He stressed the importance of voting and called on everyone to make their voices heard.

