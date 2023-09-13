Expert Connections
Fun at Five: National Chocolate Milkshake Day

By Tarra Bates
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Ice cream lovers, chocolate lovers, or anyone with a sweet tooth, this is your day to indulge. Tuesday’s Fun at Five found Haley Wilson and Lexi Walker surprised with Chocolate milkshakes from Tarra Bates. While Haley had the larger size to accommodate her “indulging for two”, Lexi and Tarra had smaller sizes because they are moving to strawberry these days. Not to be left out the 6pm producer, Kevin Haggenmiller and 10 pm producer Alex Rosa-Figueroa had theirs behind the scenes, a sweet time was had by all. Share what you’re having online with the #chocolate milkshake day.

