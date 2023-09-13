Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Kids at MacArthur Middle start GoFundMe for water bottles

Zachary Watkins and Elisabeth Watkins-Bell want to provide clear water bottles for any student who needs one.
By Anthony Winn
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Zachary Watkins and Elisabeth Watkins-Bell want to provide clear water bottles for any student who needs one.

They have created a GoFundMe page that has already raised $80 but their end goal is $500.

Zachary Watkins stated “So me and my family wanted to raise money so the kid, so the kids of Lawton Public Schools could have clear water bottles throughout the day.”

Zach is 12-years-old and says he wants to make sure kids have clean water to drink during class. They’re asking for clear bottles.

“I guess it’s an LPS rule that you can only use clear water bottles,” said Zach.

7News spoke with LPS, who says it’s not an official policy.

11-year-old Elizabeth says a water bottle is important for kids.

“Because of eight hours of long school work and if you have band or sports it is important to hydrate,” Elizabeth said.

Zach and Elizabeth say they plan to pass out water bottles at the end of school to kids that need them.

You can find the GoFundMe here.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSBI confirmed the body found along Highway 81 was Noah Presgrove of Comanche.
OSBI confirms the body found along Hwy 81 was Noah Presgrove
A sewer line collapse led to huge pot hole in Lawton
Sewer line collapse devours Lawton trash truck
Citizens across Southwest Oklahoma made their way to the polls Tuesday, Sept. 12.
Results are in for elections across Southwest Oklahoma
Westwin Elements holds ground breaking ceremony for pilot facility in August 2023.
Cobalt refinery company severs ties with technology provider, goes with in-house engineering team
An arrest warrant has been filed for two people accused of investing in an illegal marijuana...
Warrant filed for pair in Waurika after allegedly investing in illegal marijuana grow

Latest News

Comanche county election board "register to vote" sign pictured above.
Election results reveal a low voter turnout for the City of Lawton
Two Grady County women are wanted on charges of burglary.
A burglary in Grady County has woman facing life sentence
Lawton voters took to the polls Tuesday to decide on two City Council seats, and in Ward 8,...
Councilmember Randy Warren reacts to re-election
Lawton voters took to the polls Tuesday to decide on two City Council seats, and in Ward 8,...
Councilmember Randy Warren reacts to re-election