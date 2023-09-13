Kids at MacArthur Middle start GoFundMe for water bottles

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Zachary Watkins and Elisabeth Watkins-Bell want to provide clear water bottles for any student who needs one.

They have created a GoFundMe page that has already raised $80 but their end goal is $500.

Zachary Watkins stated “So me and my family wanted to raise money so the kid, so the kids of Lawton Public Schools could have clear water bottles throughout the day.”

Zach is 12-years-old and says he wants to make sure kids have clean water to drink during class. They’re asking for clear bottles.

“I guess it’s an LPS rule that you can only use clear water bottles,” said Zach.

7News spoke with LPS, who says it’s not an official policy.

11-year-old Elizabeth says a water bottle is important for kids.

“Because of eight hours of long school work and if you have band or sports it is important to hydrate,” Elizabeth said.

Zach and Elizabeth say they plan to pass out water bottles at the end of school to kids that need them.

You can find the GoFundMe here.

