Pet of The Week

Monarch Butterfly celebration coming to Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge

A picture of a Monarch Butterfly.
A picture of a Monarch Butterfly.(WBKO)
By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge will be celebrating “Marvelous Monarchs” from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2023 and Oct. 7, 2023.

During the two sessions, those who attend will learn about the lifecycle of the Monarch Butterfly, how they migrate to Mexico annually, and how certain mountain villages honor the butterflies.

Participants who attend will record data about the migration habits of the butterflies and will even be able to tag a live Monarch Butterfly.

Online registration is required for the two sessions and spots will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Only 30 spots will be available on both days. Children 8-years-older and above can attend.

Those wanting to register can do so online here.

If you have any questions, you can call the Visitor Center at 580-429-2197.

Lawton High looks to get back in the win column after tough week