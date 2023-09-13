Pair in Altus behind bars after alleged child abuse

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - A couple in Altus are behind bars Wednesday on charges of child abuse.

30-year-old Refugio Rodriguez faces a single charge of child abuse by injury, while 24-year-old Elizabeth Gallagher faces a charge of enabling child abuse.

According to court documents, Rodriguez allegedly used a belt to discipline a six-year-old child, leaving bruises on them in the process. He faces between one year to life in prison if convicted.

Gallagher was also jailed for her role in the abuse. Court documents allege she held down the child’s legs while Rodriguez beat them with unreasonable force. She too faces between one year to life in prison.

