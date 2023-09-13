Expert Connections
Police escorts for funeral services could increase cost for citizens

Tuesday, City Council members and the city of Lawton discussed police escorts for funerals.
Tuesday, City Council members and the city of Lawton discussed police escorts for funerals.
By Anthony Winn
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Today City Council members and the city of Lawton discussed police escorts for funerals. The problem is there are not enough available officers causing off duty cops to step in.

Most concerns were directed to John Ratliff who is the Acting City manager. John Ratliff said, “the officers only support when they are off duty there will be a pool of officers that the funeral homes will be provided with a number of appointed contact.”

Amber Woommavovah who is the Funeral Director in Charge Whinery-Huddleston funeral service spoke on the issue, saying that the council isn’t taking the deceased into account. Amber Woommavovah stated,”These are men and women who have served our country the very least that we can do is provide them police escort to their final resting place.

I think that is really important as a community that we support that.” She also stated ”I would rather go back to just doing it as is if we can not come to an agreement. I don’t want it to be an argument and I don’t want it to be an contention but I do think if nothing else prioritizing police escorts at least for our veterans.”

The Chief of Police James T. Smith was then asked if we even have enough off duty police. He said “Um I don’t know if we have enough we did a poll and right now and I think we have about 9 to 12 officers that are willing to go off duty.” Also during the council meeting plans for construction on a new sewer will began and also plans for a new waterpark here in south west oklahoma.

